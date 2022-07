Firefighters battle wildfire in Spain, Greece and UK

Firefighters battle the remnants of a wildfire in the Valle de Arlanza in Spain's northern province of Burgos. In southern Greece, a major fire has broken out on Sunday, burning homes in villages not far from the archaeological site of Ancient Olympia. Residents in Wennington, a village on the eastern outskirts of London, are recovering from the aftermath of a devastating fire which destroyed a row of houses.