Argentinians send space messages for Maradona

The owners of the Tango D10S aircraft welcomed Maradona's fans on Saturday until August 21 at Moron airport, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The "cosmic kite" action was launched, where visitors could send a message to Maradona to be saved and sent into space on a satellite. Fans could also talk to an AI hologram of Diego Maradona and ask him questions. Most of the messages revolve around the mythical cosmic kite, also known as the goal of the century that beat England in the quarter-finals of the Mexico 86 World Cup, where Argentina were crowned champions. The Tango D10S plane will set off on a world tour, visiting Sao Paulo, Colombia, Mexico and the United States before arriving in Europe, stopping in Rome and Naples, two iconic locations in Maradona's career, to land at the World Cup in Qatar. Organisers said the plane would carry messages to Diego from all these places to space.