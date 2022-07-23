Overnight clashes in Libya kill 13

In Libya's capital, Tripoli, Thursday's overnight clashes between armed groups resulted in at least 13 deaths, and 30 wounded, including civilians.

The fighting erupted in the Ain Zara neighbourhood amid rising political tensions.

The clashes involved two armed groups with major clout in the west of the war-torn country: the Al-Radaa force and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade.

Although fighting between armed groups is frequent this is the first time in years that there are civilian victims.

On Friday, another group, Brigade 444, intervened in order to mediate a truce but they too fell under heavy fire and were forced to retreat.

Official sources indicate that the Libyan president, Abdelhamid Dbeibah, suspended the Home Office minister.