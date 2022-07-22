Bayern Munich is the "ideal" choice for me - Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane described on Thursday (21st July) his new club Bayern Munich as the "ideal" choice for his career.

Speaking ahead of the CAF Awards in Rabat where he was crowned player of the year one day after his debut with Bayern in a friendly match against DC United, Mane said he was "thrilled" to start the season with the German club.

"I think it was an exceptional year, me and my team-mates we won the Africa Cup of Nations. It was not easy at all and we did it all together. I changed club, it is a good time and it is the ideal club for me. I'm very happy and thrilled to start the new season." Mane, said.

The 30-year-old left Liverpool to sign a contract with Bayern through June 2025 in a deal that could end up being worth 41 million euros ($42.9 million) depending on future achievements at the Bavarian powerhouse.

Mane just completed what was arguably the best season of his career, converting the clinching penalty in a shootout to win the African Cup of Nations for Senegal, helping his country qualify for the World Cup, and starring for Liverpool in a campaign where the club nearly achieved an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies.