World championships: Semenya outrun in 5,000 metres

USA
Caster Semenya failed to advance in the women's 5,000 meters Wednesday at the world championships in Oregon.
The race proved unfamiliar for Semenya, who has been locked out of her best event - 800 metres because of rules that demand she take hormone-reducing drugs which she refuses.
Semenya finished in 15 minutes, 46.12 seconds.
That was 54 seconds behind the winner of the heat, Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, and 53 seconds outside of the fifth and last automatic qualifying spot into the final.
The only surprise in any of that was that she came to Oregon to compete.
Her personal best in the race is 15:31.50, which is outside the world-championships qualifying standard.
But she moved into the race after some higher-ranked runners did not enter.
01:02
Pics of the day: July 20, 2022
01:08
South Africa's inflation surges to 13-year high in June
Go to video
SA's corruption watchdog to subpoena Ramaphosa over game farm scandal
01:30
Methanol found in blood of South Africa tavern victims
Go to video
Teens dead in SA tavern: Preliminary results of toxicology tests disclosed
Go to video
Giant Nigeria out, Morocco and South Africa advance to Women's AFCON finale