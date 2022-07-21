Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Malawi: Demonstrators arrested after protests against the judiciary

Malawi: Demonstrators arrested after protests against the judiciary
A teargas cannister is seen in front of a vehicle after police fired teargas at people in Lilongwe on March 10, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and Anadolu

Malawi

Activists from the Human Rights Ambassadors group demonstrated in Malawi's capital Wednesday despite a ban. Reports indicate that more than 70 people who were protesting against the judicial system's handling of corruption cases and the high cost of living were arrested.

The action took taking place despite authorities issuing an injunction earlier in the day suspending the event.

According to Anadolu news agency, demonstrators chanted anti-government songs and demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to take action against unfair sentences handed down by the judiciary, especially against the poor.

Since he wass elected in June 2020, Chakwera's presidential tenure has been tainted by corruption accusations. Last august, he sacked the country's energy minister, who wasarrested on corruption charges.

In march, the Conference of Catholic bishops and the Public Affairs Committee called for the president to relentlessy fight corruption.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..