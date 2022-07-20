Kenya running mates spar in TV debate

Running mates Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua face each other for a deputy presidential debate in Nairobi, with the subject of corruption dominating the meeting.

'I don't have billions,' says William Ruto's running mate, while Raila Odinga's running mate insists 'the law must apply equally to all.'

Gachagua is Deputy President William Ruto's running mate, while Karua is Raila Odinga's pick for vice president.

Gachagua was pinned on corruption. Last year, the former aide of President Uhuru Kenyatta was charged with acquiring more than $60m in unexplained circumstances.

On her part, Karua defended her previous record as a minister, activist, and member of parliament. She said she would execute her roles in accordance with the law, a tacit attack on Ruto who fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the beginning of their second term.

A debate for presidential candidates is planned for next Tuesday. But William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza alliance has vowed to keep away from it, accusing the media of bias.