'I am the people's project,' says Kenya's Odinga ahead of elections

Azimio la Umoja coalition leader, Raila Odinga, answers questions from the media during an interview with his running mate Martha Karua in Nairobi on July 18, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
TONY KARUMBA/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AFP

Kenya

With just about 20 days left to Kenya's general election, Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on Monday said they were confident of victory. 

Odinga and Karua were speaking before foreign press about their joint campaign. The pair also answered questions about their plans to tackle corruption.

"I think the first step in tackling corruption is stating our intentions clearly, which we have done, matching our words with our actions, which will then convince the people that we're serious about it and will inspire the people, in turn, to join the war against corruption," said Karua, Odinga's running mate and veteran Kenyan politician

After numerous unsuccessful attempts, veteran opposition leader Odinga is bidding for Kenya's presidency again. This time has the support of the outgoing president.

"In the process, we met, and we discussed, and we agreed that the country was greater than both of us and that we can walk together to bring the country together and create peace so that the country can realize more development," said Odinga while responding to a question on his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

To win, Odinga's Azimio La Umoja coalition must fend off tough competition from Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza outfit on August 9th.

The presidential, legislative, and local elections are being held at a time when East Africa's largest economy is facing difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine

