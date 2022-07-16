Tortoises at sanctuary hit by pink fire retardant

Tortioses were covered by pink fire retardant and a portion of their sanctuary was damaged in a Northern California wildfire. The Tortoise Acres Rescue and Sanctuary in Anderson, was in the path of a wildfire in Shasta County. As the fire and air response personnel tried to control the fire around the sanctuary, the fire retardant they dropped covered several tortoises. The video shows several burned tortoise pens and other damage to the sanctuary. The fire has destroyed 12 structures and burned more than 300 acres according to Cal Fire. The fire is 35% contained as of Friday.