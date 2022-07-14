Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Military on display for Bastille Day

France celebrated its national holiday Thursday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. The traditional parade also featured warplanes, military vehicles and a drone in a performance showing off France's might and its military efforts to support Ukraine. The opening of this year's Bastille Day parade was designed to demonstrate France's commitment to NATO and to European allies touched most closely by the war in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine 20 weeks ago. The flyover of fighter jets wowed the crowd, especially the opening formation that trailed red-white-and-blue smoke over the Arc de Triomphe.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..