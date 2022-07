'Battle of the Barbers' seeks to reduce violence in Venezuela

"I used to spend my days on the streets, lazing around and doing nothing but barbering saved me," says 17-year-old Alexnaiker, after winning a barbering competition in an impoverished neighbourhood of Caracas. Teenagers from the Venezuelan capital spent four months training for the competition organised by an NGO which seeks to offer youngsters the chance "to do something productive for their families and for their community."