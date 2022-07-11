Ethiopia: Fog severely disrupts traffic at Addis Ababa airport

The Ethiopian government has announced the possibility of a new airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines, said on Monday (July 11) after thick fog had disrupted traffic at the airport.

No details were available on the extent of the disruption and the number of delayed, diverted or cancelled flights, with the Civil Aviation Authority referring to Ethiopian Airlines and the airline referring to its website.

On its website, the company only states that "due to fog at Addis Ababa International Airport, departures and arrivals are delayed", without further details.

Many flights due to land in the morning were diverted to neighbouring airports in Ethiopia or the region and several of them were able to reach Addis Ababa from there or took off again at midday towards the Ethiopian capital, according to the specialised site FlightRadar24.

Take-offs also resumed in the late morning, but domestic and international flights are running several hours behind schedule, according to the same website.