Protesters storm residence of Sri Lanka president

Sri Lankan protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign forced their way into his official residence and nearby office on Saturday, local media reported. Thousands of people were demonstrating in the capital Colombo against the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory. It was not clear if Rajapaksa was inside the residence but footage shot on mobile phones showed a large number of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside. A government spokesman, Mohana Samaranayake, said he had no information about whether Rajapaksa had left the residence.

