'Ukraine's children of war': exhibition draws emotional response in Kyiv

"Adults should remember that children see, experience and feel everything", says Olena Sotnik, who organised an exhibition with more than 300 children's drawings from all over Ukraine, specifically from Russia controlled territories. The exhibition called "Children.War.Future" opened on 8 July in Kyiv's Independance Square metro station, and is currently closed for commuters for security reasons.