Muslims in Egypt celebrate Eid al-Adha

Tight rows of men and women performed the ritual prayers, an important part of this Muslim holiday   -  
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Egypt

Muslims in Egypt were celebrating Eid al-Adha on Saturday with prayers at the Mostafa Mahmoud Mosque in Cairo's Mohandseen neighbourhood.

The holiday, known as the feast of sacrifice, commemorates what Muslims believe was Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as a test of his faith.

Tight rows of men and women performed the ritual prayers, an important part of this Muslim holiday.

This year with the easing of virus measures, there was a sharp increase in the number of people present at the prayers.

After praying, many families enjoyed the festival atmosphere, buying balloons for their children.

Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep and cattle, dividing the meat among the needy, friends and relatives, during this festival.

