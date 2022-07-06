Authorities in Guinea arrest members of the opposition

Authorities in Conakry have arrested three members of an opposition organization, including its national coordinator Fonike Mangue also known as Oumar Sylla.

The arrests took place on Tuesday during a press briefing held at the headquarters of the coalition that aims for a return to constitutional order.

The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, FNDC, has recently threatened to demonstrate against the military junta led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya that replaced former president Alpha Condé.

Speaking after the arrests, the coalition vowed to continue to fight for democracy.

The FNDC is a sentinel of democracy, we have decided to fight for a return to constitutional order", said Ibrahima Diallo, FNDC operations officer.

Abdoulaye Oumou Sow, member of the FNDC, added "now that we see that we are no longer in a rule of law, there is no longer an open door for dialogue, we see that we are in a dictatorship, we are going to fight this fight and this fight is going to be led by the people of Guinea. And we call for the people to remain in action until Guinea becomes a virtuous democratic country."

The FNDC coalition orchestrated months of mobilisation against former president Alpha Condé deposed last September.

The head of the military junta, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has pledged to hand over power to elected civilians within three years.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) rejected this deadline at a meeting in Accra on Sunday, without announcing new sanctions against Guinea, which is already suspended from the organisation's bodies.