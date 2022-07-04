WAFCON: Nigeria eyes a 10th title

The women's AFCON kicked off on Saturday in Morocco. At the end of the 28 matches, four teams will qualify for the next world cup.

The Lioness of the Atlas perfectly launched their competition! They beat Burkina Faso during the opening match at the Moulaye Adellah Complex in Rabat (1-0) on Saturday.

A magnificent free kick converted by the Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak was enough to secure the three points the girls of Reynal Pedros -French coach winner of two European Champions League with Lyon in 2018 and 2019- needed. A performance which shows the ambitions of the Moroccans in this competition.

Sunday confirmed the refreshing start of the competition. Senegal won in a beautiful fashion (2-0) against Uganda, a first for the Lionesses in the competition. Their previous and first participation in the Women Africa Cup of Nations dates back to... 2012.

Tunisia also recorded, Sunday, its very first success in two participations in the WAFCON. The Eagles of Carthages took the lead of the group B. 17 seconds were enough for Tunisian Mariem Houij to score against Togo. The striker signed a double as well as her teammate Sabrine Ellouzi. Final score 4-1 for Tunisia.

On the side of the Indomitable Lioness, it was a disappointing day. They were held in check by Zambia (0-0). Nchout Njoya Ajara and the Cameroonian team could not take advantage of the abscence of Zambia's forward extraordinaire Barbara Banda. She missed the opener due to medical reasons.

The third and final group will first appear in the competition today, Monday, July 4. The group features the last two finalists of the WAFCON.

Defending champions, Nigeria, will play the South African Banyana Banyana, who they beat on penalties in 2018 in Ghana.

There has been a 150% increase in the prize money from $200,000 to $500,000 for the winning team. The total prize money going from $975,000 to $2.4m.