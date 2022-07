In Pakistan, cows hoisted from rooftop ahead of Eid al-Adha

Cows are lifted by a crane from the roof of a building in preparation for Eid al-Adha, or the "Feast of Sacrifice," in the city of Karachi, Pakistan. The animals are kept on the rooftop for a year where they are well-kept on by their owners, before marking Eid al-Adha with the slaughter of the animal. The annual hoist draws dozens of cheering onlookers in the streets.