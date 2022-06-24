Tunisian judges strike for third week after mass sackings

Tunisian judges have been on strike for three weeks. They are protesting against president Kaiss Saied's decision to sack 57 judges on corruption grounds and claim the leader's move is an additional example of his power grab.

"Tunisian judges are gathering in all the courts of the Republic, including the administrative and financial courts, and an open strike is taking place in all of the judicial facilities.", says Aïcha Belhassan, vice-president of the Association of Tunisian Magistrates (AMT). According to her, some of the dismissed judges have begun a hunger strike.

"The magistrates are demanding the withdrawal of the 35 decree, which is unconstitutional as it fails to grant the basic right to defend oneself and__jeopardises__the independence of the judiciary", explains Belhassen.

The protesters have submitted a request for a meeting with the Head of State, but they say no answer has yet been given.

Kais Saied summoned the Minister of Justice at the beginning of the month of June, to ask for the suspension of the salaries of striking judges.