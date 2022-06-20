Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisian protest constitutional reforms pushed by President Kais Saied

A Tunisian man waves his country's national flag during protests against President Kais Saied   -  
Copyright © africanews
FETHI BELAID/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Protests in Tunisia

Weekly protests are still persistent in Tunisia. Tunisians took part in a demonstration organized by the National Salvation Front, a coalition of opposition parties and civil society groups, to protest against President Kais Saied and an upcoming July 25 constitutional referendum.

President Kais Saied is seeking constitutional reforms which according to him will help in curbing extremism in the north African country.

"It is not a serious plan (upcoming July 25 constitutional referendum)! So we don't take it seriously! It is a masquerade! I am sure that the vast majority of Tunisians will ignore this nonsense, this masquerade," said  Ezzeddine Hazgui, spokesperson for "Citizens against the Coup".

"We are all here under one title which is to stand against the coup and for the restoration of our democracy which was betrayed by Kais Saied. This is the essence of our system. Any addition to that, from solutions and deception under the title of a referendum, or a constitution or elections, is meaningless," said Ali Laarid, former prime minister and a leader of the Ennahdha party.

It's been almost a year since President Kaies Saied sacked the government and took hold of all executive powers arguing such measures were needed to "save the country from imminent peril" and fight widespread corruption. However, critics have since accused him of making a grab for one man-rule and denouncing an “authoritarian rule”.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..