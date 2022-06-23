Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

IMF releases $216m to Senegal

IMF releases $216m to Senegal
The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen outside its headquarters in Washington, DC, October 7, 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
MANDEL NGAN/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Senegal

The International Monetary Fund has released nearly $216 million U.S. dollars for Senegal after a review of its aid programs for the West African country.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced Wednesday ( June 22)

"The completion of the audits allows the immediate release of about 215.78 million dollars," the institution said in a statement.

In addition, the board approved an increase in aid to the country.

"As a result, total access under the 18-month agreements approved in June 2021 has been increased by about $172.6 million, from about $650 million, at the time of approval, to about $776.67 million," the fund said.

"Soaring global fuel and food prices, compounded by the war in Ukraine and, to a lesser extent, the freeze on trade with Mali are disrupting the post-pandemic recovery," the institution commented.

The IMF has revised down its 2022 growth forecast for the country to around 5% while inflation is expected to reach 5.5%, driven by rising food and energy prices.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..