Church attack in northwest Nigeria kills three

Three deaths and 36 people kidnapped is the result of the latest attack against two churches in Nigeria's Kaduna state.

The attack took place on Sunday and details of the outcome were revealed on Monday by a local government official.

The authorities blamed the attack on gunmen known locally as bandits that are mainly active in northwest Nigeria.

This latest incident came two weeks after gunmen killed 40 people at a church in the usually safer southwest region.

Security will be a major issue in next year's presidential election to replace President Muahammadu Buhari who steps down after two terms in office.