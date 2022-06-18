Rwanda: Kwibuka Women’s T20 2022 Tournament comes to a climax

Eleven countries from across the world participated in the Kwibuka T20 tournament in Kigali.

The tournament which took place between 9th and 18th June comes a few days before the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting (CHOGM) in the Rwandan capital.

The number of participating countries for this year’s edition is more than double the countries that participated in the tournament last year after some pulled out of the tournament last year due to Covid-19.

Cathia Uwamahoro, who is Rwanda’s national team longest-serving player in the women’s cricket team, spoke about the impact the sport has had on her life and how it has helped her become a world record holder.

"I started playing cricket in 2007, I started playing for the national team in 2008, later on, I got lucky, I have been selected amongst the 11 players who are going to represent the country, that’s where my inspiration comes from, I was like wow now I am in the national team I have to keep on working.

With the World Guinness record, I wanted to inspire many girls to come up and join the game of cricket." Cathia said.

The Rwanda Cricket Association says sports lovers should expect more tournaments in the upcoming days as Cricket is expected to be one of the side events during the CHOGM.

"We have been working very closely with the ministry of sports together with RDB to make sure that we organise a very successful tournament", Julius Mbaraga, Rwanda Cricket Association/Secretary-General added.

This competition is Rwanda Cricket Association’s flagship tournament that was initially played by Rwanda and Uganda, but then more countries from, South America and Europe have since joined; with this year’s new teams on board being Germany and Brazil.