Brazil's music legend Milton Nascimento kicks off final tour

At 79 years of age, Brazilian singer and musician kicks off "The Last Music Session", his final tour after six decades of music and 43 albums.

Wearing a yellow robe embroidered with colourful prints and playing his accordion, Brazilian singer Milton Nascimento kicked off his farewell tour.

It is before a packed room that he went through the main songs that have made him a legend of Brazilian Popular Music (MPB), on Saturday.

"We'll go to Belo Horizonte, for his last show, Natalia said.

Yes, he'll close his tour in Belo Horizonte. So we're attending the first show and will be there for the last one", Marcelo added.

The artist has shone for 60 years on stages all over the world mesmerizing audiences with his syncretic style of jazz, pop, classical, traditional and sacred music.

"It was wonderful. It's a show, yes but a must-see, Andre Reis, a fan of Milton Nascimento explains. In fact, it's the last chance to see Milton Nascimento on stage. It's something indescribable."

Milton Nascimento who's almost 80, was accompanied by his band with bass, keyboard, guitars and percussion. His performance left fans emotional as many found it hard to say goodbye to the prolific artist who released 42 albums during his career.

"It's moving because you can see how hard he works, Rafael Speck said. He continues with the same strength. So, of course, there's the question of age, but we see that his energy and all his talent are still there."

The Last Music Session tour will take the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer to Europe and the United States.

Fondly known as "Bituca", Nacimento received a standing ovation from some one thousand two hundred people at the Cidade das Artes auditorium in Rio'. The closing show will be on November 13 in the state of Minas Gerais precisely where Nascimento launched his career.