Uganda Covid cases on the rise again – Minister

Uganda
Covid 19 cases in Uganda are rising, according to the country's health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng
In a tweet on Sunday (June 5), Dr Aceng said the country has started experiencing an increase in the number of daily infections, just like it was last year in January when the deadly Omicron variant hit the country, killing several people.
"We have started experiencing an increase in the daily number of COVID-19 cases compared to the stable trends we observed since January 2022".
This increase is similar to the rise we faced in June 2021 when the Delta variant was prevalent," Dr Aceng added.
The Health Minister however noted that the ministry is prepared to respond and save lives before the worse comes to worst.
With the increase in cases, vaccination campaigns and observation will be intensified but said there is no indication of travel restrictions or lockdowns.
"We will optimize the existing control & mitigation tools at personal and community levels.” the health minister said.
