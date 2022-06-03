Morocco reports first confirmed case of monkeypox - Health Ministry

Morocco announced Thursday its first confirmed case of monkeypox infection, at the height of the country's tourist season, health authorities said.

"It is a case from a European country, detected under the protocol established by our country since the launch of the global health alert," the health ministry said in a statement.

According to the H24Info website, this first case was detected in Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco.

It is a Moroccan man who arrived in the country from France, H24 Info said, citing informed sources.

The Cherifian kingdom is the first country in the Maghreb, to date, to publicly report a confirmed case of this infectious disease, caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals.

The patient's health condition is "stable and does not give cause for concern", the health ministry added.

Contact cases have been identified and have shown "no symptoms so far", it said.

Because of the risk of the virus spreading, Morocco, a major tourist destination, has published a "surveillance and response plan" for the detection and treatment of the disease.

Monkeypox is considered far less dangerous and contagious than its cousin, smallpox, which was eradicated more than 40 years ago.