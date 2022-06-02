Nigeria's president on state visit to Spain to boost cooperation

**Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari met with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at Moncloa Palace in Madrid on Wednesday, in what is the first visit to Spain by a Nigerian head of state in 17 years.

Pedro Sanchez had invited the Nigerian leader for a three-day state visit.

Ademola Seriki, the Nigerian ambassador to Spain, celebrated the "moment" which is the first visit to Spain by a Nigerian head of state in 17 years.

The Spanish head of government called Nigeria a strategic partner, essential for stability and economic growth in Western Africa.

During the day, both leaders held a meeting, followed by the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding geared towards further enhancing the bilateral relations.

The two nations committed to increasing cooperation in areas such as mutual legal assistance, energy and the fight against crime and terrorism.

Buhari was accompanied by an 11-man delegation and he also met with Spanish King Felipe VI.

Nigeria's President will be the special guest at an investment forum organized by the Spanish chamber of Commerce, the ministry of Trade and the confederation of employers were he will address Spanish and Nigerian business owners. He will speak of the investment opportunities in Africa's top economy and ways of expanding the volume of trade.

Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on June 3.