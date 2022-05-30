Football: All set for Ahly vs Wydad CAF champions league final

Egyptian giants Al-Ahly will this Monday play their most important match this season when they meet Wydad of Morocco in the final of the CAF Champions League.

The Reds are looking to win the Champions League for a record 3 times in a row with their South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

If they achieve the feat, it will also be for a record extending 11th time.

In the run up to the final, Al Ahly have been in dispute with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for their decision to hold the match at the stade Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, the home ground of Wydad.

CAF said Morocco and Senegal were the only countries who applied to host the final but Senegal's withdrawal, without an explanation left little or no alternative.

Wydad are looking for their third crown after winning the title in the 1992 and 2017 editions while their coach Walid Regragui seeks to repeat the feat of Al-Hussein Amota who won it in 2017.

“I told the players that we want to win the title, and it does not matter what form the performance is, history will mention Cup winners only" Regragui says.