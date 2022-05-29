Kenya army conducts thrilling aerobatic drill in Nairobi

Kenya on Saturday held an impressive air show in its capital Nairobi to showcase a batch of military and civilian aircraft and display the African country's achievements in aviation and defense build-up.

The air show was jointly held by the Kenya Defense Forces and Aero Club of East Africa in Uhuru Gardens, Kenya's largest Memorial Park seen as the birthplace of the country.

At the event, the Kenya Wildlife Service conducted an anti-poaching drill to demonstrate know-hows in saving wildlife from poachers.

Paratroopers of the Kenyan Air Force performed thrilling parachuting from helicopters for a simulated hostage rescue operation.

In addition, a variety of dazzling aerobatic flights were performed, wowing throngs of spectators.

"It has been quite an amazing one. They had quite remarkable skills. It let also our children realize that they can achieve their goals and their dreams because they get to see whatever is happening," said Steven, a local resident.