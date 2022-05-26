Welcome to Africanews

BAL: US Monastir to face Petro de Lauanda in final on Saturday

By Rédaction Africanews

Tunisia

Tunisia's US Monastir made it through to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) for the second year in a row after a thrilling 88-81 victory over defending champions Zamalek on Wednesday in Kigali.

Monastir gained revenge for their defeat in the 2021 BAL final at the hands of Egypt's Zamalek and will now face Petro of Angola in Saturday's final (28 May).

Angola's Petro de Luanda qualified for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) final on Wednesday after an 88-74 win over Forces Armées et Police (FAP) of Cameroon.

Childe Dundão, the shortest player in the league at five-foot-seven, turned on the style with 18 points to inspire the Angolan side to victory. Teammate Jone Pedro also bagged 14 points.

