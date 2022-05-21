Ronaldinho visits Tunisia to promote tourism

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrived Thursday in Tunisia. He is on a mission with the Tunisian Tourism office to promote the country's rich attractions. Before Covid, the tourism sector accounted for more than 10% of the country's GDP.

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho visited Tunsia, as he became a new face of the country's tourism campaign. The former player toured the streets of the town of Sidi Bou Said in the eastern part of the North African country. He was accompanied by local rapper Karim Gharbi who had invited him.

Together with agents working for one of the most important Brazilian agencies of excursions, the football legend visited the ruins of the city of Dougga and the amphitheater of El Jem that date back to the Roman Empire. He also met Friday with fans in the Ksar Said district of the capital Tunis. Ronaldinho will remain in the country a couple more days.

As the high season approaches, Tunisian authorities wish for the sector to regain momentum. Tourism contributed to 14% of the country’s GDP in 2018.