Ecotourism: 6 African countries among world top destinations

Global travel website Big 7 Travel shortlisted 50 countries worth exploring for wanderlust tourists conscious of their carbon footprint. Africa shines on the podium.

White-sand beaches as far as one can behold. The Gambia was ranked third on the 2022 top eco-friendly places to visit. Global travel website Big 7 Travel shortlisted 50 countries worth exploring for wanderlust tourists conscious of their carbon footprint.

If Asian country Bhutan comes first, Africa shines on the podium. Botswana takes second place and then The Gambia arrives.

Tanzania is the third African country singled out. The East African nation take 20th place, equally placed with the Mafia Island. Cape Verde is ranked 43rd.

Mauritius takes the last spot on the Big 7 Travel 2022 ranking.

Ecotourism is a form of tourism involving visiting fragile and relatively unspoiled natural areas in a way that benefits to local communities.

This low-impact alternative to standard mass tourism has been gaining traction in the past few years.

A 2021 report, projected that the global ecotourism industry would generate over $300 billion by 2027. In 2019, the industry garnered $181.1 one billion dollars.