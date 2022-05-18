Senegalese court postpones verdict in trial of Dakar's mayor

On Wednesday, the verdict in trial of the Dakar Mayor, Bathelemy Dias was postponed.

The 46-year-old who is one the main opposition figure hoped to learn his fate but the 3rd criminal court set its ruling date on September 21st.

Dias is being tried on appeal for his alleged link to a 2011 shooting which took place in the city hall of Mermoz Sacré-Coeur where he was mayor. The armed clash resulted in the death of Senegalese wrestler Ndiaga Diouf.

The now Dakar mayor, along with a dozen other defendants was tried in 2017 and sentenced to two years in jail. However, he has continuously rejected the accusation of aggravated assault claiming he acted in self-defence.

Barthelemy Dias returned to court early May and the public prosecutor requested five years in prison. If confirmed, this sentence would interrupt Mr. Dias’s political ascension.

Dias is a close ally of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Both men are members of coalition opposing Macky Sall's ruling party. The news of the verdict postponement comes as the country gets ready for parliamentary election campaigns. Seneglese voters will head to the polls on July 31st .