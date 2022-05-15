Liverpool beats Chelsea to win FA cup, keeps quadruple hopes alive

Liverpool has the eighth FA Cup it has waited 16 years to win after defeating Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium. The Reds can now concentrate on the Premier League and Champions League. One bad news is with Mo Salah, who suffered an injury in the first half of Saturdays FA cup final.

Liverpool missed the threat of the Premier League’s top scorer and Chelsea missed their chances to exploit that.

Marcos Alonso kept shooting wide across goal and sent a free-kick onto the crossbar

A late flurry of Liverpool attempts could not prevent the game going into extra time with the post hit by Andy Robertson from close range and a last run from Luis Diaz close to Edouard Mendy's goal.

In the penalty shoot-out, Chelsea’s Mason Mount’s effort was saved by Reds’ goalkeeper Alisson Becker before Liverpool’s Konstantinos Tsimikas scored the winning spot-kick.

Meanwhile in Germany, striker Erling Haaland was given an emotional goodbye in his final match for Borussia Dortmund before his move to Manchester City.

Algerian international Ishak Belfodil put Hertha Berlin ahead scoring a penalty after being fouled by french-ivorian Dan Zagadou

But Haaland could not leave Dortmund without scoring his 86th goal in 89 appearances. He scored a penalty to equalise before 17-year-old cameroonian Youssoufa Moukoko struck with a winner in the 84th.