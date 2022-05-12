DRC court sentences police colonel to death

The Supreme Military Court in DRC has sentenced police colonel Christian Kenga Kenga to death for the killing of two human rights activists, Floribert Chebeya and Fidèle Bazana.

The court named Colonel Kenga Kenga, commander of the Simba batallion,

as the coordinator of the operation that took place on the 1st of June 2010.

According to the verdict in the appeal trial, Deputy Commissioner Jacques Mugabo, was also sentenced to twelve years behind bars.

Mugabo was one of those who confessed to strangling the two human rights defenders. The court considered mitigating circumstances for cooperating with the authorities.

The case is far from closed. According to sources close to the Supreme Military Court, the case against deserter General John Numbi, suspected of being the mastermind of the assassination of Floribert Chebeya and Fidèle Bazana, is already in the hands of the judges.