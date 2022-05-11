Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Gunmen kill seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush on army

Gunmen kill seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush on army
FILE - Nigerien soldiers stand guard outside the Diffa airport in South-East Niger, near the Nigerian border,   -  
Copyright © africanews
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

At least seven soldiers have been killed and two others missing in Nigeria in an ambush by gunmen while on patrol in the eastern state of Taraba, two military sources said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when troops from the 93 Battalion came under heavy fire in the village of Tati in the Takum local government area of Taraba. A brigadier general and his aide were missing after the attack, the sources said as reported by Reuters.

"Right now a search and rescue operation is ongoing," said an army source from the 93 battalions who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity.

Officials of the army are yet to comment on the attack.

Taraba suffered two separate bombings last month that were claimed by Islamic State militants and killed at least three people and injured more than 30.

Nigeria has for over a decade contended with an Islamist insurgency that has targeted communities and security forces in northern parts of the country.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..