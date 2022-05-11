Gunmen kill seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush on army

At least seven soldiers have been killed and two others missing in Nigeria in an ambush by gunmen while on patrol in the eastern state of Taraba, two military sources said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when troops from the 93 Battalion came under heavy fire in the village of Tati in the Takum local government area of Taraba. A brigadier general and his aide were missing after the attack, the sources said as reported by Reuters.

"Right now a search and rescue operation is ongoing," said an army source from the 93 battalions who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity.

Officials of the army are yet to comment on the attack.

Taraba suffered two separate bombings last month that were claimed by Islamic State militants and killed at least three people and injured more than 30.

Nigeria has for over a decade contended with an Islamist insurgency that has targeted communities and security forces in northern parts of the country.