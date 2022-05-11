Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

AU imposes curfew on Somalia’s presidential poll venue

AU imposes curfew on Somalia’s presidential poll venue
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known by his nickname of Farmajo,   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Somalia

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) has imposed a curfew on the Afisyoni air force hangar in the capital, Mogadishu, and the surrounding areas ahead of the presidential election due to take place on Sunday.

The curfew takes effect from Tuesday and ends on Monday next week, according to a report by the BBC.

More than 300 MPs will converge at the airport to vote for the president, who will govern for the next four years.

Key candidates in the elections include President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his two predecessors, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, who is widely regarded as front-runners.

The vote has witnessed a series of delays before a date was finally set for Sunday, May 15.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..