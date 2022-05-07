Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Somalia requests IMF for financial support extension

The President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo (C) delivers a speech during the Somalia National Army's (SNA) 62nd anniversary in Mogadishu on April 12, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
HASAN ALI ELMI/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Somalia

Somalia's government has asked the International Monetary Fund, IMF, to extend its financial support by three months to August 17th.

In February the IMF warned that Somalia's delayed legislative and presidential elections risked the renewal of the three-year budget support programme worth nearly $400 million.

Presidential elections have now been set for May 15th.

IMF's mission head, Laura Jaramillo, acknowledged the request but did not clarify whether the automatic expiration of the programme will be extended.

The conclusion of negotiations for renewal of the programme is also a required part of a deal to slash Somalia's debt from more than $5 billion to around a 10th of that.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..