Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Cologne

About 1,000 people gathered to demonstrate against arms shipments to Ukraine and in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A pro-Ukrainian demonstration attracted many more participants. However, the estimated 10,000 registered protesters were not reached. A large police contingent was deployed to prevent clashes between the two groups. When about 50 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators positioned themselves near the pro-Russian demonstration, the police moved their route.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..