Pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Cologne

About 1,000 people gathered to demonstrate against arms shipments to Ukraine and in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A pro-Ukrainian demonstration attracted many more participants. However, the estimated 10,000 registered protesters were not reached. A large police contingent was deployed to prevent clashes between the two groups. When about 50 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators positioned themselves near the pro-Russian demonstration, the police moved their route.