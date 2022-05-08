Welcome to Africanews

'Japan Touch Haru & Geek Touch' is back in Lyon

After three years of absence, 'Japan Touch Haru and Geek Touch' are back in Lyon, for a double event which promises to gather the curious and the fans of pop and geek culture. On 33 000 m², 300 designers and shops came from all over Europe. The pop culture & manga festival, named "Japan Touch Haru", honours Japanese and Korean popular culture. On the programme: several exhibitions, pop shops with derivative products and illustrations, a Book Corner with a dozen authors and independent publishers, but also a room dedicated to Japanese games, "Just Dance" and karaoke. As in every edition, cosplay and costumes are in the spotlight with live workshops, costume exhibitions and a fashion show. A costume contest is also organised with many prizes to be wo

