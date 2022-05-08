Nigerian Zaidu delivers Porto's 30th League title

Nigerian left-back Zaidu Sanusi clinched victory for Portuguese side Porto with a 1-0 victory away at their arch-rivals Benfica on Saturday.

Zaidu struck on a counter-attack minutes into stoppage time to put Porto nine points ahead with one round of games to play.

The result marked Porto's 30th Portuguese league title.

Last year's champions Sporting Lisbon will finish second wih Benfica taking third place.

"The title has a huge importance for us, especially winning it against Benfica who are our biggest rival. And it is really special to be celebrating here once again after a couple of years. It is just excellent", said Porto FC supporter, Fernando Ribal.

Before their first league defeat this season, at Braga two weeks ago, Porto, under coach Sergio Conceição, set a new Portuguese league unbeaten record of 58 games.