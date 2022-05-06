Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Africa CDC chief confirmed as director for US anti HIV agency

Dr John Nkengasong   -  
Copyright © africanews
MICHAEL TEWELDE/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

USA

The US Senate has confirmed Dr John Nkengasong to lead Pepfar, the american public health programme aimed at fighting HIV/Aids.

Last year Dr John Nkengasong was nominated by President Joe Biden to head Africa Center for Disease Control, the US's agency leading the fight against Covid-19 on the Continent.

The UN Aids agency welcomed the confirmation of Dr Nkengasong on his new role.

The African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki, praised Dr Nkengasong’s “exceptional leadership to the continent” following the confirmation of his new role.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..