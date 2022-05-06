Africa CDC chief confirmed as director for US anti HIV agency

The US Senate has confirmed Dr John Nkengasong to lead Pepfar, the american public health programme aimed at fighting HIV/Aids.

Last year Dr John Nkengasong was nominated by President Joe Biden to head Africa Center for Disease Control, the US's agency leading the fight against Covid-19 on the Continent.

The UN Aids agency welcomed the confirmation of Dr Nkengasong on his new role.

The African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki, praised Dr Nkengasong’s “exceptional leadership to the continent” following the confirmation of his new role.