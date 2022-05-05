Ramaphosa and counterparts to save Africa’s first covid-19 vaccine plant from closure

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is working with his counterparts from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda to save South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare.

This is in response to a recent revelation by some executives of the pharmaceutical company, raising an alarm of a possible closure of the plant due to the lack of orders.

President Ramaphosa associated the issue with the global network that buys vaccines.

“it has to do with the global network that buys vaccines… myself, together with a number of African presidents… are now forming a real alliance and a plan to make sure that vaccines that would be used on our continent are bought from companies that make vaccines here...” Ramaphosa told local TV station, SABC.

He added this will not affect only South Africa but will affect all other countries aspiring to manufacture covid vaccines, “so we are treating this matter very seriously…”

He says they are taking steps to ensure that orders are secured.

South Africa is classified as the most affected country in Africa with largely affected by covid 19. It recently announced its firth wave of covid 19.

As of Wednesday, May 4, South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), had reported 6,170 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in the country.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 808 368. The increase represents a 22.6% positivity rate.