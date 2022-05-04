Buhari, UN chief Guteress meet in Abuja

UN Chief Antonio Guteress on Wednesday called for more resources to help Nigeria meet the humanitarian needs of people affected by conflict.

Guterres was concluding his two-day mission to Nigeria. He made the remarks after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

In 2020, Nigeria counted more than 2.7 million internally displaced persons.

"We have called for an additional $351million as part of the overall $1.1billion for our humanitarian response plan for Nigeria. But despite all I have seen, the people I have met remain committed to returning to their communities and resuming their lives," said Guteress.

On his part, Buhari reiterated his government's commitment to fighting terrorism and called for international assistance to end extremism.

"There can be no better assurance that the world is with us as we confront extremist terrorist organizations, hunger, and the enormous problems of millions and millions of displaced people during this important visit," he said.

On Monday, Guterres visited a rehabilitation centre for victims of Boko-Haram and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.