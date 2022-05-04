Welcome to Africanews

AU condemns deadly attack on army base in Somalia

Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia   -  
Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP2010
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Somalia

African Union (AU) chairperson Moussa Faki has condemned an attack by al-Shabab militants on a military base in central Somalia manned by Burundian soldiers.

The AU did not confirm the exact number of casualties suffered in the attack on the base, which is some 130km (80 miles) northeast of the capital, Mogadishu.

However, al-Shabab militants claim more than 173 soldiers were killed and that they have taken complete control of the AU base, according to the AFP.

In a statement, Mr Faki said the "attack will not lessen the determination" of the AU's force in Somalia.

He called on the international community to increase support to the Somali security services and the AU mission.

Mr Faki has also had a phone call with Burundi's president to "pay respects for the sacrifice" of the Burundi peacekeepers.

