Africa's first Covid vaccine plant risks closure after no orders

South Africa
Africa's first Covid-19 vaccination plant risks shutting down after receiving not a single order, a company executive said on Saturday.
This announcement comes at a time when a large portion of Africa’s population remains unvaccinated and also at a time when South Africa has entered into the 5th wave of the pandemic.
According to the World Health Organisation, as of March this year, only a sixth of adults in Africa had been fully vaccinated
The pharmaceutical company, Aspen Pharmacare got a licensing deal in November last year to package and sell Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine and distribute it across Africa.
Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, told the BBC that the closure could affect the production of other vaccines that “do not affect the developed world” as well as the preparation for the next pandemic.
It is the aim of the African union that 60% of all vaccines would be produced in Africa, however, with the latest development, Africa is at risk of missing this target.
02:17
Hilton hotel in Kenya's capital to close after 53 years of service
00:50
Covid-19 kills over 300 health workers in Zambia
02:21
Increasing prices for basic commodities hit Ugandans
Go to video
Niger to vaccinate children against malaria
Go to video
Ebola in DRC: WHO rules out risk of regional and international spread
Go to video
South African president praises ECOWAS action against coups