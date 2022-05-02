Off-White announces Virgil Abloh's successor

The editor-in-chief of British fashion magazine Dazed, stylist Ibrahim Kamara, has been appointed artistic and image director of Off-White.

The appointment follows the death of the magazine’s designer Virgil Abloh, five months ago, the luxury streetwear brand announced on Instagram on Saturday, April 30.

Ibrahim Kamara, who had previously collaborated with the American designer, "will join a creative collective and drive the artistic direction of the brand" founded in 2013, Off-White said.

"Ibrahim's relationship with Virgil and Off-White, born and nurtured through private messages on Instagram, has blossomed both personally and professionally over the past three years," it added.

"In this new role, he will further develop his influence and vision for the collections, image and content of the brand" whose founder died of cancer at 41.

Born in Sierra Leone in 1990, IB Kamara grew up in The Gambia before moving to London at the age of 16, where he studied at the prestigious Central Saint Martins Institute before being appointed editor-in-chief of Dazed in 2021.

In addition to Off-White and Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Marc Jacob have called on his talents, as have singers Beyoncé, Rihanna and Madonna.