Nigeria: Eight dead in three-storey building collapse

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of the collapse of a three-storey building in Ebutte-Metta,   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

A three-story residential building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, killing at least eight people with many feared trapped, emergency response services said Monday.

"Twenty-three people have been rescued alive including seven children and 16 adults," said Ibrahim Farinloye of Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency. "Nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged."

Among the dead are a mother and her son, said Farinloye. "We are still searching the rubble for possible victims," he added

The cause of the collapse which happened around 09 30 pm on Sunday is yet to be established, according to the agency.

The residential apartment building collapsed late Sunday night in the Oyingbo area of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial centre and most populated city with more than 14 million people.

Residents and passersby gathered before dawn as they joined a team of emergency and aid workers who searched through the rubble in search of survivors.

It is not clear how many occupants were in the apartment building located in a densely populated area of the city.

Additional sources • AFP

