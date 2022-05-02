Guinean opponents criticise junta's 39-month transition schedule

Guinean opposition has rejected the recent 39-month transitional period before a return to civilian rule that was issued by the ruling Junta over the weekend.

Abdoulaye Oumou Sow, who is the spokesperson for the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution has rejected the move citing a blatant violation of the constitution.

Sow is also the former opponent of deposed Guinean President Alpha Conde further cited the illegality of the interim government in place.

"Obviously, it is not out of the question to return to the street, especially since the things against which we fought for three years against Mr. Alpha Conde are the same things that are being repeated today. There is a junta in power that is not known and which is bunkered at the level of the Mohammed VI palace, and which is taking decisions in the name and on behalf of the people of Guinea while they have not benefited from any vote of the Guinean populations, they are managing this transition alone," said Abdoulaye Oumou Sow, the spokesperson for the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC).

He added, "the charter that Mamadou Doumbouya himself took the oath says it clearly: he will have to discuss with the living forces of the nation, it is at the end of this discussion only that we can have a duration of the transition, it is not a question of a long time or a short time of the transition, it is a question today of a blatant violation of the charter of the transition which is a perjury which was made by the leader of the junta."

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of Guinea's military junta, said Saturday he had opted for a 39-month transitional period before a return to civilian rule. He said the National Transition Council (CNT) would put the proposal to parliament.