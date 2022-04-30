Welcome to Africanews

Promoting African history and culture through video games [Inspire Africa]

In this episode of Inspire Africa, Barbara Loundou takes you to Cameroon first. Former tennis champion Joseph Oyebog has opened an academy to pass on his passion and help underprivileged young people.

In Kenya, two women want to restore old libraries and digitize their contents. An alliance between history and technology to allow Kenyans, wherever they may be, to have access to a part of their country's history with just a click.

We will also introduce you to Teddy Kossoko, a Central African who has created a video game studio unlike any other. He wants to promote African history and culture. His games are inspired by famous footballers and other historical heroes from Africa.

